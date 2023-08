Image credit: Google

Jawan

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer is all set to hit the screens on September 7th and it has been one of the much-awaited films from across the country. Directed by Atlee, the film has Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. The advance bookings for the film have recently started and fans cannot keep their calm as the release date is inching closer.