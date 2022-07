Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi secretly engaged?

While Lalit Modi made an announcement and Sushmita his better half, many speculated that they are married Later he clarified that they are not married but that will happen soon. However, the engagement speculation has been started doing the round due to Sushmita flaunting a huge rock on her finger. But hold on, a ring doesn't mean she is engaged. As in one of her media interactions, Such had made it very clear that she buys her diamonds herself and doesn't need a man for it.