Heroes vs Villains 2026: From Ramayan Part 1 to King; Greatest face-offs that will rule the box office

Heroes vs Villains 2026 This year, the audience will get to see many big clashes in the world of film and OTT. These clashes will not just be limited to action, but will also show the strength of the story, emotions, and characters.

Abhishek Banerjee vs R. Madhavan - Legacy Abhishek Banerjee and R Madhavan will be seen in the crime drama Legacy. This is Abhishek's debut in the Tamil industry, where his new style and Madhavan's serious acting will offer a different level of competition.

Adivi Sesh vs Anurag Kashyap - Dacoit The film Dacoit will see a clash between Adivi Sesh and Anurag Kashyap, which will be a mix of action, revenge, and emotion. A love-crime drama also starring Mrunal Thakur, this face-off blends romance with revenge.

Ranbir Kapoor vs Yash - Ramayan Part 1 In the mythological film Ramayan Part 1, Ranbir Kapoor will play the role of Lord Ram, while Yash will play the role of Ravana. The film is considered one of the most iconic films of Indian cinema.

Ranveer Singh vs Arjun Rampal - Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar 2 will see a new conflict between Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal, in which both will have a strong screen presence. The film is set to release on March 19, 2026.

Riteish Deshmukh vs Sanjay Dutt - Raja Shivaji Riteish Deshmukh plays the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, while Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Afzal Khan in the film. This story will show one of the most important conflicts in history.

Ali Fazal vs Pankaj Tripathi - Mirzapur The Movie In Mirzapur, the power struggle between Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi will be seen on the big screen. For the first time in India, a hit web series transitions into a feature film adaptation.

Keerthy Suresh vs Radhika Apte - Akka and Shahid Kapoor vs Kay Kay Menon - Farzi 2 The crime series Akka will see a different kind of competition between Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte, in which two strong female characters will face each other. Apart from this, the mind game and strategy battle between Shahid Kapoor and Kay Kay Menon in Farzi 2 will make the story more exciting.

Sunny Deol vs Akshaye Khanna - Ikka and Shah Rukh Khan vs Abhishek Bachchan - King Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna will be seen together after a long time in the legal drama Ikka. The battle of logic and truth between the two in the courtroom will keep the audience hooked. At the same time, there is a lot of excitement among the audience about the clash between Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in the film King, because the different style of both will make this contest special.

