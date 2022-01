Image credit: Pinterest/ Google

BTS RM aka Kim Namjoon in Desi avatar

BTS aka Bangtan Boys are quite popular all across the globe. BTS is a seven-member band that includes leader - RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook). The boys have a huge fanbase collectively as well as individually. So, we came across some fan edits of the BTS boys in Kurta Pyjama and Sherwani and thought of sharing with y'all. We found these on Pinterest and Google, btw. The Desi looks of BTS will make you want to introduce them to your parents, ARMY. Let's check out them here: RM, the handsome and ever charming leader of BTS. It's so hard not to fall for him as it is. And that Desi look of RM is just so handsome!