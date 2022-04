Neha Bhasin

Singer Neha Bhasin was trolled badly by fans of Pratik Sehajpal. The lady spoke about how upsetting the trolling was saying that she wanted to die. They questioned her character after seeing the proximity between Pratik Sehajpal and her on Bigg Boss OTT. The lady later got into an online spat with Prerna Sehajpal when she said she did not wish her to be Pratik’s spokesperson on their friendship.