Hina Khan looks for healing in New York

Hina Khan and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal are now in New York. It looks like they will be there for the New Year. We must say she is lucky to travel in this Omicron scare. The actress is very popular with the NRI community and could have been invited for a New Year’s event. Hina Khan was dressed for the cold weather with a beanie, trench coat, muffler and shoes. Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal made a trip to Macy’s. Her love for shopping is legendary. Fans will remember the time when she splurged in London. The year 2021 has been a tough one for her, and this trip was the lift she needed at the end of the year. Hina Khan has a number of projects lined up. Her music videos have done really well.