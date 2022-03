Asha Negi

Hey, you TV buffs, we are here with a list of celebs who switched from TV to OTT and won hearts. The celebs mentioned below, haven't really left TV but have found new fame by starring in web series. First up, we have is Asha Negi. Asha Negi is most popular for her role as Purvi in Pavitra Rishta. She was paired opposite Rithvik Dhanjani's Arjun. Purvi and Arjun became one of the most loved TV couples of the time. Apart from Pavitra Rishta, Asha was also seen in Code Rode, Kuch Toh Tere Mere Darmiyaan. She took the OTT route with Baarish opposite Sharman Joshi. She was also seen in Abhay 2, Collar Bomb, Khwabon Ke Parindey to name a few.