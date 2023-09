Hina Khan, Dilip Joshi and more TV celebs exposed, netizens reveal the sweetest and rudest encounters

Today, we will have a look at the most shocking revelations by netizens online. They have shared details of their encounters with TV celebrities. Some have been very rude and some very chill and easy-going. A Reddit user (u/TickyAstronomer2790) asked people on r/IndianTellyTalk to share their experiences of meeting celebs and a lot of people had a lot to say. Sometimes the celebs are preoccupied with some things and may not have the pleasant demeanour, a fan would expect. From Hina Khan to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Dilip Joshi and more are on the list.