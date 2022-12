Hina Khan is a happy wanderlust

Hina Khan is a very well-known face in the TV industry. She started with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and managed to win everyone's hearts as Akshara. Till today she is known as the OG Akshu on TV. Then she appeared in Bigg Boss. That's when the fashionista side of Hina Khan got noticed. Time and again she has proved that she has the best fashion sense in town. Well, when on holiday, how can she not stay in fashion? Hina Khan is exploring Turkey and is dishing out some major fashion goals for all. Take a look at her style file.