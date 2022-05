Hina Khan

Hina Khan has always been vocal about facing discrimination being a TV star and also a film actress. The actress was at the French Riviera a couple of days ago attending the Cannes Film Festival. Hina opened up on how the TV actors are always looked down. The actress said that TV actors are not treated kindly because of the difference in the medium. However, she added the rise in the OTT has given a new lease and has been blurring the lines considerably. Like Hina, a lot of other TV stars have opened up about facing discrimination for being a TV personality.