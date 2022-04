Sambhavna Seth

In one of the interviews, Sambhavna Seth had revealed that she used to sell churan during her college days. She had said, 'When I was studying in college, I felt that it is not right to spread my hand in front of my parents for my pocket money. I decided to do something. You will find it strange to hear, in those days a new churan had come to Delhi, Ilu Ilu. I came to know from somewhere that if I sell that churan, then I can get a good commission. The interesting thing is that by selling that churan, I had earned 6-7 thousand a month. Let me tell a funny thing, while selling churan, I ate that too much. Then when I got into acting, I did a small role in The Johnny Lever Show. I got 5 thousand for that character, out of which I had given one thousand commission and kept four thousand with me.'