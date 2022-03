Image credit: Instagram

Hina Khan Photoshoot

Hina Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the TV industry. She is also making a mark on OTT with her movies and series. Hina is also very active on social media and her fans just loved her photos and videos. The actress recently shared a few pictures from a photoshoot in which she is wearing black off-shoulder top and baggy pants. Her fans are going gaga over it and we have to say that Hina is looking absolutely stunning in the pictures.