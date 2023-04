Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Hina Khan makes sunning green carpet appearance at Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2023

Hina Khan attended the Hello Hall of Fame Awards that were held at Juhu's JW Marriot. The Hall of Fame Awards were also graced by several esteemed celebs from the film and television world. And popular TV and film actress Hina Khan also dropped by making a stunning appearance on the green carpet. Well. she is raising the temperature and how! It's already hot in Mumbai and her fans have been going crazy over her new look at the event. Let's check out Hina Khan's pics from Hello Hall of Fame awards 2023.