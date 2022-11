TV actresses who are missing from TV screens right now

The Indian TV industry is a huge one. It has a horde of talent both men and women. For years really, the TV industry has been entertaining everyone with some of the prettiest/most handsome and most talented actors and actresses. Of late, with the OTT boom, a lot of TV celebs are also exploring the new space. And with that, actors and actresses have been missing from the TV world. We will have a look at some of the beauties from the TV industry who are currently missing from TV screens. From Hina Khan to Jennifer Winget and more are on the list.