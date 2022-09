TV beauties who can give other actresses a run for money with their bolder looks

People think that television actresses are all about the docile saas-bahu sagas and dramas. But, in real lives these hotties can give other actresses a run for their money with their hot and bold looks. Nia Sharma, Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan and more beauties from the world of television that are bolder than Bollywood actresses.