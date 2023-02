Image credit: Instagram

Hina Khan sizzles in a monokini

Former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan is one of the most stunning actresses in the industry. She has not only conquered hearts with her stunning acting chops but also with her style file. Hina Khan has worked not only in TV shows but also in films and web series. Hina is a social butterfly. And she loves sharing amazing pictures and videos and reels on Instagram. Hina recently shared some pics from the poolside. She is sizzling in a white monokini. Check out the pictures below: