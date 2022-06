Image credit: Instagram/ Hina Khan

Hina Khan stuns at Times Fashion Week

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan is one of the most talented beauties we have in the industry. After stunning at the Cannes Film Festival at the French Riviera, Hina Khan stunned at the recently Ahmedabad Times Fashion Week. She walked the ramp for a bridal collection and looks drop dead gorgeous as ever. And the gorgeous actress is trending on social media and how! Fans are going gaga over her energy and enthusiasm on the ramp. She looked so happy indeed.