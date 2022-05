Hina Khan jets off to Budapest after Cannes 2022

Hina Khan is currently in Budapest enjoying her time off with her beau Rocky Jaiswal and close friend and manager Heena Lad. Hina, Rocky and Heena jetted off to Budapest after a stunning show at Cannes 2022. Hina Khan sported several different looks at the French Riviera and now, she is unwinding on the streets of Budapest, having a thermal bath and more. Let's have a dekko at pictures from Hina Khan's outing with Rocky Jaiswal and Heen below...