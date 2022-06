Naagin 6's Tejasswi Prakash

Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash is on a high after winning Bigg Boss 15. Her popularity across the Indian subcontinent is at its top and she is milking it to the fullest. She is doing many brand promotions on her social media. She has done ads for beauty brands. She charges around Rs 10 to 13 lakh per Instagram post.