Hina Khan wishes Ramadan Mubarak

The Holy month of Ramadan starts today, and many celebrities took to social media to wish their fans Ramadan Mubarak. On her Instagram, Hina Khan also wished her fans and she shared a few pictures of her in a burkha. The actress is known for sharing pictures from her glamourous photoshoot, but her photos in burkha are also being loved by her fans. She is looking very pretty in it. Check out the pictures here…