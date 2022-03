Hina Khan is trending and how

Hina Khan has done a photoshoot for Aza Fashions. She can be seen in outfits from designers like Amit Aggarwal, Aisha Rao, Dolly J Studio, Couture by Niharika and others. Hina Khan has also spoken about her journey in the world of TV. The actress is looking resplendent in the blue Amit Aggarwal saree with diamond earrings. It is her best look. The gown from Dolly J Studio is also a winner on her. Hina Khan told Aza Fashions magazine, ““Till date, I tell my friends and family that I was naive when I did these reality shows. I wore my heart on my sleeve – I was unafraid to speak my mind. Looking back, these shows have taught me a great deal. I was strong before. Now, I like to add, I’m more mature and wiser.” She has also spoken about her mentors Rohit Shetty and Salman Khan. Take a look at the gorgeous pictures…