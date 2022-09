Prajakta Koli

Prajakta Koli is one of the top youtuber-turned content creator-turned actor we have. More than her name, she is known as Mostly Insane, thanks to her Instagram handle. With most of the content in Hindi, she likes to keep it simple. One of the other reasons millions of people relate to her content is because she keeps it real with the way she is off camera and the way she speaks in hind like any of us.