Spicy Malaika

Malaika Arora is a bonafide hottie, ageing like fine wine, and the best part is that she keeps going bold and showing off that enviable, age-defying, frame of her, with some seriously risqué outfits we love, giving two hoots for what anyone has to say. And at times, her outfits are so hotter-than-hot, so bolder-than-bold, that they leave precious little to the imagination, and we, for certain, aren’t complaining. Check out five such instances below: