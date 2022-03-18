Holi 2022: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain throw first festive party post marriage; Ekta Kapoor, Monalisa, Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin and more make a SPLASH – view pics The guest list of Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain's Holi party read the who's who of the TV industry, and needless to day, it was an affair for the ages. Check out all the happening moments below: