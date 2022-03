Image credit: Google

Baaghi 3 (2020)

In 2021, Parineeti Chopra starrer Saina was released during Holi. But, due to the second wave of Covid-19, the theatres were shut in many states, so the movie had failed to make a mark at the box office. Before the lockdown, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 was released during the Holi weekend and it had collected Rs. 93.37 crore. However, the film also faced a hurdle due to the pandemic.