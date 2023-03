Holi 2023: You cannot miss these iconic scenes

There was a time when makers crafted elaborate Holi sequences in films. Who can forget the Holi madness of Sholay or the iconic chase of Darr when Sunny Deol runs behind Shah Rukh Khan. In this age of thrillers, biopics, off beat movies that charm is missing. Sanjay Leela Bhansali gave us some iconic romance during Holi in Ram Leela. Here is a look at some movies whose Holi sequences are simply unforgettable.