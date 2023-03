Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's AnVi Ki Raas Leela Holi Party was a starry affair

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have thrown a Holi bash in the city and a lot of film and TV celebs attended the big Holi party. It would be wrong to say that it was a starry affair. A lot of TV celebs from the industry joined Ankita and Vicky to celebrate the festival of colours. From Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma, Rahul Vaidya, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma and more TV stars celebrated Holi with friends. Here we have compiled who all came to AnVi Ki Raas Leela aka Holi Party, check out the pictures below: