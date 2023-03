Holi 2023: Bollywood celebs who aren't too enthusiastic about playing with colours

Holi is just around the corner. Everyone is looking forward to celebrating the festival of colours with their near and dear ones. It has not just colours but also music, dance, bhang as well! And Bollywood is also known for amazing Holi parties. However, there are some celebs who don't like or aren't too enthusiastic about playing Holi. There are some celebs such as Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and more, who avoid playing Holi altogether. Check out why below: