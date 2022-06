Amber Heard opens up after Johnny Depp's win

Amber Heard has been asked to compensate Johnny Depp for defaming him after she lost her countersuit against the Pirates of The Caribbean actor. Amber said that people might think she deserved all of it but they cannot look her in the eye and tell that it was all fair. Amber said that the jury couldn't make a proper judgment because of relentless testimonies from paid employees and random people. It was allegedly insinuated toward Kate Moss. Netizens trolled Amber for the same. In the middle of the week, there were reports that Amber Heard was thrown out of Aquaman 2 by DC. However, a source informed a publication that the rumours were baseless. Amber has been going on and on about the trial. She said that Johnny Depp's lawyer distracted the jury from the real issues. She admitted to being horrible and saying horrible things during the relationship and added that she regrets them. Amber then said that she still loved Johnny Depp and has no bad or I'll - feelings towards him. In an interview with NBC, Amber revealed that she has released years of confidential therapy notes representing what happened in her relationship with Johnny Depp.