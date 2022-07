Dakota Johnson REACTS to the viral video of Johnny Depp and her

A video of Dakota Johnson and Johnny Depp from the Venice Film Festival had been going viral on social media for a while. In the video, Dakota was seen asking Johnny about his injured finger. Recently, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress reacted to the same. The actress told Vanity Fair that she didn't want to be involved in Depp's trial at all. Dakota had no recollection of the incident and wondered what if she was called to the witness stand. It’s like it’s a courtroom drama and my heart breaks. It’s so, so, so crazy. Humans are so fucking weird. The internet is a wild, wild place, she said.