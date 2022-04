Image credit: Instagram

BTS’ RM reveals he wasn’t a good kid to his mom

BTS' RM had an interaction with fans after the Permission To Dance On Stage Las Vegas concert. On the topic of having kids, he said, "I used to want to have kids so bad but now... not so much.. when I think about a kid who's like me.. since I was not a very nice kid to my mom so I don't like that that idea."