Will Smith to take a break from acting?

There was a lot of hullabaloo over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars 2022. Reportedly, a few projects of his have been affected by the same. Amidst this, allegedly, his friends are advicing him to take a break. At source told ET Online, 'Though Will’s actions have caused embarrassment for some of his friends and peers, his close friends are still privately texting him and trying to be there for him. They believe there is a lot of anger in Will and his incident at the Oscars is just one way that it came out. They think he needs to take a break from acting, go to therapy, and sort out his issues.'