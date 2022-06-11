Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: Camille Vasquez slams dating rumours with Johnny Depp; Brad Pitt files lawsuit against Angelina Jolie and more
From Camille Vasquez slamming dating rumours with Johnny Depp while fighting defamation case against Amber Heard to Brad Pitt filing a lawsuit against Angelina Jolie, here's a look at the top trending Hollywood news of the week.