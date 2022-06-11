Image credit: Instagram

BTS: Charlie Puth accidentally confirms his collaboration with the K-Pop kings

BTS fans have a lot to look forward to. We know that they are collaborating with the iconic Snoop Dog and now Charlie Puth has also confirmed his collaboration. He was giving an interview where he said that a song with Charlie Puth is indeed happening. It is a known fact that Jungkook is a huge fan of the singer. Both of them have sung together once and it was loved by millions of ARMY. Charlie Puth is an American songwriter and music producer. He became a viral sensation and is known for his high notes and melodious voice. Jungkook and he once performed together too.