Chris Evans in The Gray Man 2

Those who've watched Russo Brothers' Netflix smash hit The Gray Man would well understand why it's such a big deal if Chris Evans returns for the sequel, but that could actually be the case. A well-placed Hollywood news source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that (SPOILER ALERT) Chris Evans may have survived what was initially thought to be a fatal gunshot wound and could be back for The Gray Man 2. What's more, there's word that he could also be joined by another big-bad head assassin and the two could work in cohorts.