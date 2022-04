Image credit: Google

BTS-Jin-Kim-Seokjin-Kim-Butter-Butter-baby

We are so glad to have the world the entertainment. It provides us an escape from the grim realities and that can be so beneficial at times. This week too, was quite exciting as far as Hollywood is concerned. From Jin’s viral video to Jada Pinkett Smith’s cryptic post on Will Smith-Chris Rock row, we have got you covered. Jin aka Kim Seokjin's video in a black shirt went viral which left ARMY swooning.