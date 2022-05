Johnny Depp's texts on Elon Musk

We are back with your weekly dose of Hollywood updates. Amidst the defamation case against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp's messages that he wrote about Elon Musk became public. Amber and Elon Musk allegedly had a relationship. In the messages, Johnny apparently wrote, 'Let's see if mollusk has a pair.' Further, the explicit message read, 'Come see me face to face...I'll show him things he's never seen before... Like, the other side of his d--- when I slice it off.' As per reports, the Pirates of The Caribbean star admitted to writing these messages and called it 'horrific'.