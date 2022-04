Image credit: Instagram

Hugh Jackman's wife Deborra-Lee Furness dismisses sexuality rumors

Hugh Jackman's wife came to his rescue as rumours of him being gay went viral. On Not an Overnight Success podcast, she said, 'Hugh’s been gay for whatever, I mean, hello guys – if he was gay, he could be gay. He didn’t have to hide in the closet anymore, and he’d be dating Brad Pitt, or whatever. Not that Brad’s gay, but you know what I’m saying! [We] don’t read a lot of that stuff. It’s so silly, and then people perpetuate silly things and it’s boring.'