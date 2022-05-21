Image credit: Instagram

Britney Spears, fiance Sam Asghari lose their first baby due to miscarriage

Singer Britney Spears and her fiance Sam Asghari have lost their first baby due to miscarriage. It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment, read the statement from the couple. To this, Britney added, We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family. Thank you for your support.