Image credit: Instagram

Jennifer Coolidge reveals she slept with 200 people thanks to her role of Stifler's Mom in American Pie

Hollywood actress Jennifer Coolidge has revealed in her recent interview that her role of Jeanine Stifler or Stifler's Mom in the 1999 sex comedy American Pie helped her get a lot of sexual action with at least 200 people.