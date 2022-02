Shibani Dandekar and Honey Irani

In an interview to The Times Of India, Farhan Akhtar’s mom and Javed Akhtar’s first wife Honey Irani has praised Shibani Dandekar immensely. She said she was beautiful and respectful person. Honey Irani said that Shibani Dandekar loved the guacamole that she made at home. It seems her bahu often tells her mom-in-law that she’s coming home and make something nice. On Sundays, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar love the keema, dhansak and mutton dishes made by Honey Irani. They also went for a trip together to the Maldives. Well, even Shabana Azmi adores Shibani Dandekar immensely. Here is a look at the best saas-bahu jodis of Bollywood…