Image credit: Instagram/Sakshi Chopra

Bolder than ever

Sakshi Chopra, the granddaughter of Ramanand Sagar, the genius behind one of India’s greatest TV shows, Ramayan, and Dharmendra’s superhit movies like Aankhen and Charas, has never shied away from getting extremely bold by sharing her super-sexy bikini pictures on social media. However, there was a time when she pushed the envelope even further, leaving little to the imagination with a couple of her semi-nude pics, creating a huge stir on the internet, receiving gratuitous love for both taking the risk and her enviable figure while also inviting vitriolic trolling of the kind she'd never experienced before (despite being no stranger to it) from those who just couldn't accept that the creator of Ramayan could have a granddaughter who just want to do her own thing. Anyway, check out Sakshi Chopra's semi-nude pics here...