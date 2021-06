Image credit: Instagram/Shehnaaz Gill

Hottie

Bigg Boss 13’s finalist Shehnaaz Gill won hearts with her innocence while she was in the house. The Punjabi singer made us fall in love with her unique personality and post Bigg Boss we saw her doing many music videos, films and a lot more. However, the surprising thing was when we saw her amazing transformation. Her weight loss journey has been inspiring and now she looks no less than a diva. The singer has now shared a few hot clicks and we are in love with her.