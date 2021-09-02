Image credit: Instagram/Sakshi Chopra

Bolder than ever

Ramanand Sagar is known as the visionary behind one of India’s greatest TV shows, Ramayan, besides having directed Dharmendra’s superhit movies like Ankhen and Charas. His granddaughter, Sakshi Chopra, has treaded her own path though, never shying away from going extremely bold, frequently posting her ultra-sexy bikini pictures on social media. There was a time though when she pushed the envelope even further, leaving barely anything to the imagination with a handful of semi-nude pics, which had created nothing short of a storm on the internet, receiving dollops of love from those who were thankful for the gratuitous display of her enviable figure while also inviting vitriolic trolling of the kind she'd never experienced before (in spite of being no stranger to it) from those who just couldn't come to terms with the creator of Ramayan having a granddaughter who just wants to do her own thing, her own way. Anyway, check out Sakshi Chopra's semi-nude pics here...