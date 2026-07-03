House Of Ninjas to Midnight Diner: BEST Japanese dramas on Netflix, Viki Rakuten to binge-watch this weekend

House of Ninjas – Netflix

The Tawaras appear to be an ordinary, slightly dysfunctional family running a struggling sake brewery in modern-day Japan. In reality, they are the last of the Hattori Hanzo bloodline – a legendary clan of Shinobi (ninjas). After a mission years ago led to the loss of their eldest son, the family retired from their old lives to live as civilians. Their lives take a chaotic turn when bizarre incidents, starting with a mass poisoning on a cruise ship, reveal that their ancient rivals, the Fuma Clan, have resurfaced.