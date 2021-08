Image credit: Instagram

Pawandeep Rajan

Indian Idol 12 has ended finally and Pawandeep Rajan is the winner of this season. The show had begun in November 2020 and ended on August 15, 2021. Season 12 was the most successful season Indian Idol. The contestants of this season were extremely talented and it was very difficult to choose the winner of the season. The contestants of this season have had an amazing transformation in terms of their styling. Today, we thought of going through their Instagram and found that they have now transformed into super stylish people. Let us begin with the winner Pawandeep Rajan, He has a quite traditional way of dressing up since the start. However, till the finale we see him wearing leather jackets. Post finale look of Pawandeep has impressed many.