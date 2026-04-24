How rich is Raghav Chadha? A look at Rajya Sabha MP and Parineeti Chopra's husband's net worth

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Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Chadha represents Punjab in the Rajya Sabha for the Aam Aadmi Party. He landed the role in 2022 when he was just 33, making him one of the youngest people in the Upper House.

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Net worth under Rs 50 lakh Take a glance at his election filings, and you’ll see his declared assets are pretty modest for a politician, less than Rs 50 lakh in total.

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Most of his assets are tied up in property Nearly Rs 36–37 lakh of that net worth comes from his house. The rest? Small amounts stashed in gold and other financial investments.

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No big businesses or major stock holdings There’s nothing linking Chadha to major business interests or big investments in the stock market. Most of his income comes from being an MP and his earlier professional work.

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Chartered Accountant with a solid career Before jumping into politics, Chadha built a solid resume as a chartered accountant. He spent time at Deloitte and Grant Thornton after finishing at Sri Venkateswara College, University of Delhi. He went to school at Modern School, Barakhamba Road.

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Public spotlight after marrying Parineeti Chopra His wedding to Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra happened in September 2023 at The Leela Palace, Udaipur. The guest list was full of celebrities and politicians—no surprise he grabbed a lot of media attention.

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