How rich is Raghav Chadha? A look at Rajya Sabha MP and Parineeti Chopra's husband's net worth

Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab
Chadha represents Punjab in the Rajya Sabha for the Aam Aadmi Party. He landed the role in 2022 when he was just 33, making him one of the youngest people in the Upper House.
Raghav Chadha stands out as one of the youngest faces in the Rajya Sabha. Whether it's his fiery speeches in Parliament or his high-profile wedding to Parineeti Chopra, he knows how to keep everyone talking. Here's a straightforward look at his background, what he owns, and what's been happening with him lately.
Chadha represents Punjab in the Rajya Sabha for the Aam Aadmi Party. He landed the role in 2022 when he was just 33, making him one of the youngest people in the Upper House.
Take a glance at his election filings, and you’ll see his declared assets are pretty modest for a politician, less than Rs 50 lakh in total.
Nearly Rs 36–37 lakh of that net worth comes from his house. The rest? Small amounts stashed in gold and other financial investments.
There’s nothing linking Chadha to major business interests or big investments in the stock market. Most of his income comes from being an MP and his earlier professional work.
Before jumping into politics, Chadha built a solid resume as a chartered accountant. He spent time at Deloitte and Grant Thornton after finishing at Sri Venkateswara College, University of Delhi. He went to school at Modern School, Barakhamba Road.
His wedding to Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra happened in September 2023 at The Leela Palace, Udaipur. The guest list was full of celebrities and politicians—no surprise he grabbed a lot of media attention.
In 2023, the party named him its leader in Rajya Sabha, replacing Sanjay Singh. Lately, though, reports say AAP wants Ashok Mittal as Deputy Leader instead. This comes while people whisper about internal differences and the fact that Chadha has been showing up less at party events.
Enroll for our free updates