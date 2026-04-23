How rich is Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan: Inside his education, net worth, luxury lifestyle and controversies

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Born Into Stardom Aryan came into the world on November 13, 1997, already surrounded by fame. With Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as parents, he grew up in a whirlwind of cinema, style, and international experiences.

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He's Chasing Filmmaking, Not Fame A lot of star kids rush into acting, but Aryan took a different route. He went to the University of Southern California to study filmmaking. That’s where he really got hooked on writing and directing shaping a vision for a future behind the camera.

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Steering Clear of the Spotlight People always compare him to his dad, but Aryan’s not exactly lining up for the spotlight. Acting isn’t really on his radar. He’s been putting his energy into writing and directing, looking to create his own space in the film world.

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Not Just Living Off the Family Name Aryan’s net worth is already somewhere between ₹80–100 crore. He earns from brand deals, business projects, and creative work. Even with all that family money around, he’s been making his own.

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Business Moves With Style He’s jumped into entrepreneurship with premium lifestyle ventures and a luxury brand project. It’s not just a side hustle, these moves show he’s blending his creative side with real business sense.

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Public Scandals and Laying Low Back in 2021, Aryan ended up in headlines during a Narcotics Control Bureau investigation. He was eventually cleared, but the media frenzy was intense. Since then, he’s been keeping things much quieter.

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