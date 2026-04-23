How rich is Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan: Inside his education, net worth, luxury lifestyle and controversies

Born Into Stardom
Aryan came into the world on November 13, 1997, already surrounded by fame. With Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as parents, he grew up in a whirlwind of cinema, style, and international experiences.
Growing up as Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan has always had the world's eyes on him. Still, there's more to him than just a famous last name, he's been quietly working on his own story. Let's break it down:
Aryan came into the world on November 13, 1997, already surrounded by fame. With Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as parents, he grew up in a whirlwind of cinema, style, and international experiences.
A lot of star kids rush into acting, but Aryan took a different route. He went to the University of Southern California to study filmmaking. That’s where he really got hooked on writing and directing shaping a vision for a future behind the camera.
People always compare him to his dad, but Aryan’s not exactly lining up for the spotlight. Acting isn’t really on his radar. He’s been putting his energy into writing and directing, looking to create his own space in the film world.
Aryan’s net worth is already somewhere between ₹80–100 crore. He earns from brand deals, business projects, and creative work. Even with all that family money around, he’s been making his own.
He’s jumped into entrepreneurship with premium lifestyle ventures and a luxury brand project. It’s not just a side hustle, these moves show he’s blending his creative side with real business sense.
Back in 2021, Aryan ended up in headlines during a Narcotics Control Bureau investigation. He was eventually cleared, but the media frenzy was intense. Since then, he’s been keeping things much quieter.
Aryan Khan’s journey is all about balancing privilege, pressure, and his own ambitions. Sure, the net worth is there but the real story starts now, as he steps out from his father’s shadow and bets on his own vision in film.
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