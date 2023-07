Sunny Deol on Gadar 2 clashing with Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2

Box Office clashes are inevitable. And despite trying their best, comparisons keep happening between films. Bollywood has many films that are coming out in theatres in the second half now. There are a lot of films coming up that are going to clash at the box office. One of them being Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 vs Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2. Recently, Sunny Deol reacted to the clash between his and Akshay Kumar movie. The actor mentioned how people will compare it with other films even if it does well. He gave an example of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Aamir Khan's movie Lagaan. The actor adds, Jis cheez ki barabari nahin hai, mat karo.