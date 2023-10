Bhumi Pednekar's breakfast ritual

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the fittest actresses in B-town and her oh-so-hot pictures will make you go weak in the knees. Did you know, the actress started her morning with a glass of warm or detox water? After 30 minutes, she eats muesli with skimmed milk and flax or sunflower seeds. Later, she loves to eat whole-wheat bread with two egg white omelets and fruit. Bhumi later goes for the gymming.