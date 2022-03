Image credit: Twitter

Karan Johar – Hridayam remake

Today, Karan Johar announced that he will be producing the remake of the Malayalam film Hridayam. It will be remade in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The filmmaker tweeted, “I am so delighted and honoured to share this news with you. Dharma Productions & Fox Star Studios have acquired the rights to a beautiful, coming-of-age love story, #Hridayam in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu – all the way from the south, the world of Malayalam cinema.” Well, this is not the first time when Karan is producing a remake. In fact, one can clearly say that the filmmaker loves remakes. Check out the list of remakes that Karan has produced…